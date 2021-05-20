Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,448,611 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 345,175 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.72% of Sunrun worth $100,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunrun during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Sunrun in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Sunrun in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Sunrun during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Sunrun by 139.4% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 522 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. 85.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 23,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total value of $1,037,284.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 2,567 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total value of $160,719.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 42,939 shares in the company, valued at $2,688,410.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 245,035 shares of company stock worth $13,576,251. 8.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RUN. TheStreet cut shares of Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. UBS Group raised shares of Sunrun from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Sunrun in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunrun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sunrun presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.23.

Shares of RUN stock opened at $41.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,047.51 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Sunrun Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.36 and a fifty-two week high of $100.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.60.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Sunrun had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 0.65%. As a group, research analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

