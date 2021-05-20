Sureserve Group (LON:SUR) Price Target Raised to GBX 90 at Peel Hunt

Sureserve Group (LON:SUR) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 70 ($0.91) to GBX 90 ($1.18) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.11% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Sureserve Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

LON:SUR opened at GBX 81 ($1.06) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.64, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 78.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 65.34. The firm has a market capitalization of £130.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77. Sureserve Group has a 1 year low of GBX 37 ($0.48) and a 1 year high of GBX 85.50 ($1.12).

In other Sureserve Group news, insider Peter Smith bought 95,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 82 ($1.07) per share, for a total transaction of £78,586.34 ($102,673.56).

Sureserve Group plc provides compliance and energy support services in the United Kingdom. It offers gas compliance services, including emergency call out facilities, service programs to meet compliance requirements, installations and repairs to gas appliances and systems, void works, building and associated works, electrical installations and repair, legionella risk assessment, and carbon monoxide and smoke detector installation services to local authority, housing association, and charity customers.

