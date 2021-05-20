sUSD (SUSD) Reaches Market Capitalization of $205.27 Million

sUSD (CURRENCY:SUSD) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 20th. Over the last week, sUSD has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar. sUSD has a total market capitalization of $205.27 million and approximately $100.80 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One sUSD coin can now be purchased for about $1.03 or 0.00002435 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get sUSD alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 28.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.75 or 0.00077635 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 39% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005175 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 40.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00018849 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002370 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $503.08 or 0.01192663 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002375 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 38% against the dollar and now trades at $4,172.68 or 0.09892291 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $23.60 or 0.00055955 BTC.

sUSD Profile

SUSD is a coin. Its launch date was June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 199,823,458 coins. sUSD’s official message board is blog.havven.io . The official website for sUSD is www.synthetix.io . The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms. “

Buying and Selling sUSD

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire sUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy sUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for sUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for sUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.