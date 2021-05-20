Susquehanna Bancshares Lowers Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Price Target to $250.00

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) had its price target cut by research analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $450.00 to $250.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “positive” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 29.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on BIDU. OTR Global upgraded shares of Baidu to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Baidu from $292.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Baidu in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. China Renaissance Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective (down from $325.00) on shares of Baidu in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, CLSA raised their price target on shares of Baidu from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.11.

Shares of BIDU traded up $4.63 on Thursday, reaching $193.79. 223,038 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,953,644. Baidu has a 12 month low of $102.60 and a 12 month high of $354.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $208.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.34.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BIDU. Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new position in Baidu in the first quarter worth $54,388,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Baidu during the first quarter valued at $5,863,000. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu during the first quarter valued at $8,833,000. KCL Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu during the first quarter valued at $14,141,000. Finally, Appaloosa LP purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu during the first quarter valued at $9,790,000. 49.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

