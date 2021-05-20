SVB Leerink Comments on NeuroPace, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:NPCE)

Posted by on May 20th, 2021

NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE) – Analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NeuroPace in a report issued on Monday, May 17th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.22) for the quarter. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for NeuroPace’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

NPCE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of NeuroPace in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of NeuroPace in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of NeuroPace in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NPCE opened at $23.56 on Wednesday. NeuroPace has a 52 week low of $18.24 and a 52 week high of $27.38.

In other news, General Counsel Irina Ridley bought 2,352 shares of NeuroPace stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $39,984.00. Following the acquisition, the general counsel now owns 2,352 shares in the company, valued at $39,984. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank M. Fischer bought 50,000 shares of NeuroPace stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $850,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 93,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,585,947. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 287,352 shares of company stock worth $4,884,984.

About NeuroPace

NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company develops and sells RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy by delivering personalized real-time treatment at the seizure source. Its RNS system also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.

