SVB Leerink Increases Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) Price Target to $19.00

Posted by on May 20th, 2021

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) had its price objective lifted by SVB Leerink from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. SVB Leerink currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TBIO. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Translate Bio from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. TheStreet raised Translate Bio from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Truist cut Translate Bio from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Translate Bio in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an in-line rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Translate Bio in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBIO opened at $17.19 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.07 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.02. Translate Bio has a 52-week low of $11.91 and a 52-week high of $34.64.

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.08. Translate Bio had a negative return on equity of 27.54% and a negative net margin of 70.38%. The business had revenue of $51.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.80 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Translate Bio will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBIO. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Translate Bio by 171.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Translate Bio by 221.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Translate Bio by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Translate Bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Translate Bio by 106.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Translate Bio

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis. It is also developing MRT5500 for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2.

Analyst Recommendations for Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO)

