HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) Price Target Lowered to $10.00 at SVB Leerink

HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) had its price target cut by investment analysts at SVB Leerink to $10.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical research company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 184.09% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on HTGM. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

Shares of HTGM opened at $3.52 on Thursday. HTG Molecular Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $13.80. The stock has a market cap of $22.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 5.48.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The medical research company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.15. HTG Molecular Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 194.78% and a negative return on equity of 101.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HTG Molecular Diagnostics will post -4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HTGM. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 45.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 138,785 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 43,169 shares in the last quarter.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics Company Profile

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc a commercial stage life sciences company, focuses on the precision medicine. The company offers instrumentation; consumables comprising assay kits; and software that automate sample processing and profiles various molecular targets. Its platforms generate a molecular profiling library for detection using next-generation sequencing.

