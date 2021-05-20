HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) Price Target Lowered to $10.00 at SVB Leerink

Posted by on May 20th, 2021

HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) had its price target cut by investment analysts at SVB Leerink to $10.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical research company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 184.09% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on HTGM. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

Shares of HTGM opened at $3.52 on Thursday. HTG Molecular Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $13.80. The stock has a market cap of $22.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 5.48.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The medical research company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.15. HTG Molecular Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 194.78% and a negative return on equity of 101.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HTG Molecular Diagnostics will post -4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HTGM. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 45.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 138,785 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 43,169 shares in the last quarter.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics Company Profile

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc a commercial stage life sciences company, focuses on the precision medicine. The company offers instrumentation; consumables comprising assay kits; and software that automate sample processing and profiles various molecular targets. Its platforms generate a molecular profiling library for detection using next-generation sequencing.

See Also: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for HTG Molecular Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HTG Molecular Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit