Swipe (SXP) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $469.57 Million

Swipe (CURRENCY:SXP) traded 42.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. During the last seven days, Swipe has traded down 32.9% against the U.S. dollar. Swipe has a total market capitalization of $246.64 million and $469.57 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swipe coin can now be purchased for about $2.69 or 0.00006486 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Swipe alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.67 or 0.00076266 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 27.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00004521 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002409 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 37.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00018369 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 28.1% against the dollar and now trades at $488.39 or 0.01176193 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002411 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 29.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.28 or 0.00060891 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 27.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,154.96 or 0.10006367 BTC.

Swipe Coin Profile

Swipe (SXP) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 16th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 239,612,084 coins and its circulating supply is 91,581,302 coins. Swipe’s official Twitter account is @SwipeWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . Swipe’s official website is swipe.io/token . Swipe’s official message board is medium.com/SwipeWallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Swipe will create a platform that will be accessible to users worldwide via an Apple or Android device which enables them to buy, sell, or pay with cryptocurrencies at millions of locations. The plan to execute this vision starts with creating a highly-secure bank-grade digital Wallet infrastructure that will host multiple blockchain systems tied to a traditional debit card. With these two products, users will be able to buy or sell cryptocurrencies to traditional fiat and they may link it to their traditional bank accounts while having the ability to store these cryptocurrencies on the Wallet to spend it via the debit card at millions of locations worldwide. The ecosystem powering the product line will be fueled by its native cryptocurrency Swipe Token (SXP), which will be used as gas throughout the whole platform as gas. For every interaction on the network, it will require SXP to perform the transaction similar to gas on Ethereum. “

Swipe Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swipe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swipe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Swipe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swipe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.