Swiss Life (OTCMKTS:SWSDF) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SWSDF)’s share price rose 0.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $515.00 and last traded at $515.00. Approximately 40 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $513.00.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $505.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $472.93.

About Swiss Life (OTCMKTS:SWSDF)

Swiss Life Holding AG provides life insurance, risk, pensions, and financial solutions for private and corporate clients. It operates through Switzerland, France, Germany, International, and Asset Managers segments. The company offers a range of life, pension, health, annuity, and investment-type policies to groups and individuals, as well as disability coverage.

