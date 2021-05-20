Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Swiss Reinsurance Company Ltd operates as a reinsurance company. The Company offers automobile, liability, accident, engineering, marine, aviation, life, and health insurance. It provides wholesale reinsurance products, insurance-based capital market instruments, and supplementary risk management services to Property & Casualty and Life & Health clients and brokers around the globe. Swiss Reinsurance Company Ltd headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland. “

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SSREY. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Swiss Re in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research report on Monday. Societe Generale restated a hold rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.00.

OTCMKTS SSREY opened at $23.77 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.49. The stock has a market cap of $30.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.62 and a beta of 0.82. Swiss Re has a 12-month low of $15.72 and a 12-month high of $25.61.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were given a $1.121 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.54%. Swiss Re’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 168.33%.

About Swiss Re

Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, and Life Capital. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment underwrites property reinsurance, including credit and surety, engineering, aviation, marine, agriculture, and retakaful; and casualty reinsurance, such as liability, motor, worker's compensation, personal accident, management and professional liability, and cyber.

