Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Synopsys stock traded up $7.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $244.71. 1,616,628 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 930,713. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $249.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $247.56. The firm has a market cap of $37.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10. Synopsys has a 52-week low of $163.00 and a 52-week high of $300.91.

SNPS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $224.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Synopsys from $250.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Synopsys from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Synopsys from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Synopsys from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synopsys currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.75.

In related news, CEO Geus Aart De sold 28,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.42, for a total value of $6,834,841.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,656,784.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Joseph W. Logan sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.88, for a total transaction of $6,000,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,111,291.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,030 shares of company stock valued at $23,699,496. 1.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

