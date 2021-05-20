Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Posted by on May 20th, 2021

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Synopsys stock traded up $7.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $244.71. 1,616,628 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 930,713. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $249.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $247.56. The firm has a market cap of $37.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10. Synopsys has a 52-week low of $163.00 and a 52-week high of $300.91.

SNPS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $224.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Synopsys from $250.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Synopsys from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Synopsys from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Synopsys from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synopsys currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.75.

In related news, CEO Geus Aart De sold 28,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.42, for a total value of $6,834,841.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,656,784.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph W. Logan sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.88, for a total transaction of $6,000,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,111,291.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,030 shares of company stock valued at $23,699,496. 1.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Recommended Story: Percentage Decliners

Earnings History for Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit