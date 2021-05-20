Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $80.50 million-$82.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $81.62 million.

TRHC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday. Truist downgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.20.

NASDAQ TRHC traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $40.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,239. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.38 and its 200 day moving average is $43.44. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a twelve month low of $30.12 and a twelve month high of $69.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.39 and a beta of 1.05.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $76.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.20 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 11.53% and a negative net margin of 19.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Gordon Tunstall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total transaction of $412,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $688,410.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total value of $344,080.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 853,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,703,013.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. It offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patient medication-related information; and MedWise software that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing programs or systems.

