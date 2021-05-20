TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) PT Set at €26.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on TAG Immobilien and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Baader Bank set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Warburg Research set a €28.50 ($33.53) price objective on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €25.83 ($30.39).

Get TAG Immobilien alerts:

Shares of TAG Immobilien stock opened at €24.28 ($28.56) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €25.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €24.94. TAG Immobilien has a 1-year low of €19.92 ($23.44) and a 1-year high of €28.14 ($33.11). The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.82.

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. It also operates commercial real estate properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company managed approximately 88,300 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

Featured Article: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for TAG Immobilien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAG Immobilien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.