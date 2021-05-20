Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $204.00 to $205.00. The stock had previously closed at $167.69, but opened at $172.40. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Take-Two Interactive Software shares last traded at $174.23, with a volume of 27,030 shares traded.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on TTWO. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $213.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $226.00 to $212.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Sunday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $234.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Take-Two Interactive Software has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.31.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 270,984 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.90, for a total transaction of $49,562,973.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Draper Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 108.7% during the first quarter. Draper Asset Management LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 31.3% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 18.8% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 27,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,808,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 21.2% in the first quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 66,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,752,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $20.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.43, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $175.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.02.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

