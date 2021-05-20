Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) CFO Adam Meister Sells 1,582 Shares of Stock

Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) CFO Adam Meister sold 1,582 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total value of $102,513.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 186,941 shares in the company, valued at $12,113,776.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Adam Meister also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 17th, Adam Meister sold 9,680 shares of Talend stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.66, for a total value of $616,228.80.

On Thursday, February 18th, Adam Meister sold 988 shares of Talend stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total value of $54,478.32.

Shares of TLND opened at $64.73 on Thursday. Talend S.A. has a one year low of $29.51 and a one year high of $65.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.27 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.15. Talend had a negative net margin of 26.20% and a negative return on equity of 72.44%. Analysts anticipate that Talend S.A. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Talend in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Talend during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Talend in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Talend by 522.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Talend in the first quarter valued at about $88,000. 86.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TLND. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Talend from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Talend in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Talend from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Talend in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Talend from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Talend currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.88.

Talend Company Profile

Talend SA provides data integration and integrity solutions for various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

