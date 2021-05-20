Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) will report earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Talos Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.16) to $0.10. Talos Energy reported earnings of ($0.45) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 91.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Talos Energy will report full year earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.87) to $0.02. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to $1.58. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Talos Energy.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.17). Talos Energy had a positive return on equity of 1.20% and a negative net margin of 5.36%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TALO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Talos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Roth Capital upped their price target on Talos Energy from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.29.

Shares of Talos Energy stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.78. The company had a trading volume of 437,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,327. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -72.53 and a beta of 3.15. Talos Energy has a one year low of $5.39 and a one year high of $16.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.24.

In other news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 156,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.32, for a total transaction of $2,242,282.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TALO. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 340.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Talos Energy by 44.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Talos Energy by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Talos Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Talos Energy by 227.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 7,621 shares during the last quarter. 97.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Talos Energy Company Profile

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 163.0 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 109,307 thousand barrels of crude oil, 257,208 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 10,858 thousand barrels of crude oil.

