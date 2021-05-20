Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Price Target Raised to $47.00

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) had its target price upped by MKM Partners from $38.00 to $47.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Tapestry from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised Tapestry from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on Tapestry from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Tapestry from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Tapestry from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.40.

Shares of Tapestry stock opened at $44.59 on Monday. Tapestry has a 12-month low of $12.16 and a 12-month high of $49.67. The stock has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.64 and its 200-day moving average is $37.02.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.21. Tapestry had a positive return on equity of 11.91% and a negative net margin of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tapestry will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Tapestry news, Director Ivan Menezes sold 5,438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total value of $234,051.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,079 shares in the company, valued at $1,595,880.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sarah Dunn sold 14,759 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $693,673.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 123,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,789,507. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,361 shares of company stock valued at $934,526. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPR. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 62.4% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 731 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,291 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, Other Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

