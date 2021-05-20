Target (NYSE:TGT) Now Covered by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Target (NYSE:TGT) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, FinViz reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $211.00 price target on the retailer’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 3.66% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TGT. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Target from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Guggenheim upgraded Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Target from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Target from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Target has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.95.

TGT stock opened at $219.01 on Wednesday. Target has a 52-week low of $114.23 and a 52-week high of $219.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $1.62. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. The business had revenue of $23.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Target will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.45, for a total value of $439,170.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,205,699.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Katie M. Boylan sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.12, for a total value of $324,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,239,154.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,510 shares of company stock valued at $8,002,521. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PFG Advisors acquired a new position in Target in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,098,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in Target by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 41,153 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 acquired a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $655,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Target by 19.3% in the first quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 7,259 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Target by 6.1% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 19,739 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,910,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the period. 79.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

