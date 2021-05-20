Target (NYSE:TGT) Now Covered by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Posted by on May 20th, 2021

Investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Target (NYSE:TGT) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, FinViz reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $211.00 price target on the retailer’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 3.66% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TGT. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Target from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Guggenheim upgraded Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Target from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Target from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Target has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.95.

TGT stock opened at $219.01 on Wednesday. Target has a 52-week low of $114.23 and a 52-week high of $219.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $1.62. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. The business had revenue of $23.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Target will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.45, for a total value of $439,170.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,205,699.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Katie M. Boylan sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.12, for a total value of $324,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,239,154.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,510 shares of company stock valued at $8,002,521. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PFG Advisors acquired a new position in Target in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,098,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in Target by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 41,153 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 acquired a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $655,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Target by 19.3% in the first quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 7,259 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Target by 6.1% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 19,739 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,910,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the period. 79.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

See Also: Street Name

Analyst Recommendations for Target (NYSE:TGT)

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit