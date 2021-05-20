Target (NYSE:TGT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.44 EPS

Target (NYSE:TGT) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The business had revenue of $23.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $219.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $108.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.85. Target has a one year low of $114.23 and a one year high of $219.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Target’s payout ratio is 42.57%.

In related news, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $338,916.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,620,567. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Katie M. Boylan sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.12, for a total value of $324,992.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,239,154.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,510 shares of company stock valued at $8,002,521. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Target stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,268 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TGT. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Target from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Target from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Target from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Target from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Target from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.95.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

