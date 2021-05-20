Target (NYSE:TGT) Price Target Raised to $252.00 at Raymond James

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Raymond James from $215.00 to $252.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the retailer’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.06% from the stock’s current price.
TGT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Target from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Target from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Target from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Target from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Target from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Target currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.05.
Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $219.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Target has a 12-month low of $114.23 and a 12-month high of $219.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $206.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.85. The company has a market capitalization of $108.97 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97.
In related news, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 31,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.32, for a total value of $6,420,347.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,768 shares in the company, valued at $28,557,397.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $338,916.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,620,567. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,510 shares of company stock valued at $8,002,521. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at $1,007,373,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 1,562.3% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,514,325 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $894,152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,242,754 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Target by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,134,621 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,555,375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462,178 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Target by 619.4% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,658,670 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $328,533,000 after buying an additional 1,428,121 shares during the period. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in Target by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,595,477 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $634,710,000 after buying an additional 1,288,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.
About Target
Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.
Featured Story: Relative Strength Index
Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.