Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.70 EPS

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($1.70), Fidelity Earnings reports. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 10.36% and a negative net margin of 45.94%.

Shares of TARO stock traded down $1.34 on Thursday, reaching $70.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,164. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.95. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a 1 year low of $53.95 and a 1 year high of $80.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.18 and a beta of 0.92.

Several research firms have recently commented on TARO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. The company also develops and manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients primarily for use in its finished dosage form products.

