Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) Shares Gap Down to $29.46

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $29.46, but opened at $28.86. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $30.01, with a volume of 2,212 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.25.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.01 and a 200 day moving average of $33.46.

In other Tarsus Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp sold 450,000 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.98, for a total value of $13,491,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 78.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 88.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $145,000.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase IIb/III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

