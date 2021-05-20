Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) Stock Price Up 4.9%

Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF)’s stock price rose 4.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.90 and last traded at $18.90. Approximately 5,982 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,004,448 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.01.
TTCF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tattooed Chef from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Tattooed Chef in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05.
In other Tattooed Chef news, CEO Salvatore Galletti sold 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $8,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,266,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312,662,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel James Williamson bought 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,500,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 257,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,574,710. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 21.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTCF. Falcon Edge Capital LP acquired a new position in Tattooed Chef in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,248,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tattooed Chef in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,822,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Tattooed Chef in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,060,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Tattooed Chef by 570.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 387,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,533,000 after buying an additional 329,844 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Tattooed Chef in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,702,000. 7.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Tattooed Chef Company Profile (NASDAQ:TTCF)
Tattooed Chef, Inc, a plant-based food company, produces and sells a portfolio of frozen foods. It supplies plant-based products to retailers in the United States. The company offers ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, cauliflower crust pizza, and plant-based burgers.
