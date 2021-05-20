Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) Stock Price Up 4.9%

Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF)’s stock price rose 4.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.90 and last traded at $18.90. Approximately 5,982 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,004,448 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.01.

TTCF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tattooed Chef from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Tattooed Chef in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05.

Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $52.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.40 million. The business’s revenue was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Tattooed Chef, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tattooed Chef news, CEO Salvatore Galletti sold 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $8,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,266,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312,662,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel James Williamson bought 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,500,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 257,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,574,710. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 21.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTCF. Falcon Edge Capital LP acquired a new position in Tattooed Chef in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,248,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tattooed Chef in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,822,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Tattooed Chef in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,060,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Tattooed Chef by 570.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 387,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,533,000 after buying an additional 329,844 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Tattooed Chef in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,702,000. 7.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tattooed Chef Company Profile (NASDAQ:TTCF)

Tattooed Chef, Inc, a plant-based food company, produces and sells a portfolio of frozen foods. It supplies plant-based products to retailers in the United States. The company offers ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, cauliflower crust pizza, and plant-based burgers.

