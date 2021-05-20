TCW Group Inc. Acquires 2,025 Shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

TCW Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Terex were worth $1,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Terex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Terex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Terex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Terex by 6,221.4% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Terex during the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. 83.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TEX shares. UBS Group raised shares of Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Terex from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Terex from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Terex from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Terex from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.82.

Shares of NYSE:TEX opened at $51.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of -863.33 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.49 and its 200-day moving average is $40.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.59. Terex Co. has a 52 week low of $13.81 and a 52 week high of $55.60.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $864.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.19 million. Terex had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.35%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Terex Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.77%.

In related news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 17,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.61, for a total value of $749,254.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 753,552 shares in the company, valued at $32,108,850.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andra Rush sold 11,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total transaction of $611,909.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $984,642.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 208,907 shares of company stock worth $10,316,789. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers principally under the Terex and Genie brand names.

