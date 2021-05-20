TCW Group Inc. Cuts Position in Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ)

TCW Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ) by 18.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,995 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,639 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Canon were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Canon by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Canon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Canon by 482.0% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Canon by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAJ stock opened at $23.17 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Canon Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.46 and a 1 year high of $25.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.56, a PEG ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 0.44.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.13. Canon had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 2.18%. The business had revenue of $7.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.96 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Canon Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on CAJ. Mizuho downgraded Canon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 12th.

Canon Inc manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Office Business Unit, Imaging System Business Unit, Medical System Business Unit, and Industry and Others Business Unit.

