TCW Group Inc. Invests $692,000 in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,700 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MHO. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in M/I Homes by 94.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 411,843 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,963,000 after acquiring an additional 200,190 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in M/I Homes by 17.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 62,738 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 9,205 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of M/I Homes in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 1,100.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 99.2% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 15,631 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 7,786 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

Get M/I Homes alerts:

MHO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of M/I Homes in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. JMP Securities lifted their price target on M/I Homes from $56.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

NYSE:MHO opened at $66.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 5.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.74. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 2.11. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.62 and a 52-week high of $74.85.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $1.34. The business had revenue of $828.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.77 million. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 6.99%. M/I Homes’s quarterly revenue was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other M/I Homes news, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 19,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total transaction of $998,208.00. Also, VP J Thomas Mason sold 3,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total value of $277,763.66. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,578.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,000 shares of company stock worth $3,049,759. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

M/I Homes Profile

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

Recommended Story: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for M/I Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M/I Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.