TCW Group Inc. Sells 4,754 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

TCW Group Inc. cut its holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 24.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,754 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Comerica were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Comerica by 1,280.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,222,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,864,000 after buying an additional 3,916,561 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Comerica by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,863,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,821,000 after buying an additional 314,595 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Comerica by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,607,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,647,000 after buying an additional 106,436 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Comerica by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,343,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,911,000 after buying an additional 267,371 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Comerica by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,995,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,477,000 after purchasing an additional 46,254 shares during the period. 78.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Comerica news, EVP James Harry Weber sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $285,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total transaction of $206,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,600 shares of company stock worth $848,186. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist raised shares of Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $72.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Comerica from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Comerica in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Comerica has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.19.

Shares of NYSE:CMA opened at $77.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.53 and its 200 day moving average is $63.10. Comerica Incorporated has a 52 week low of $31.92 and a 52 week high of $79.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $1.06. The company had revenue of $713.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.96 million. Comerica had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 7.12%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

Comerica declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 27th that permits the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Comerica’s payout ratio is presently 34.83%.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

