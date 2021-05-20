Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $682.48 Million

Brokerages expect that Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) will announce sales of $682.48 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Teleflex’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $655.80 million and the highest is $690.10 million. Teleflex reported sales of $567.03 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teleflex will report full-year sales of $2.82 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.82 billion to $2.84 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.03 billion to $3.07 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Teleflex.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.43. Teleflex had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 14.66%. The business had revenue of $633.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.28 million.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TFX. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Teleflex from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Teleflex from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $465.00 target price (up from $405.00) on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Teleflex from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Teleflex presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $460.44.

Teleflex stock traded up $7.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $398.01. 154,742 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,064. The stock has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $419.16 and its 200 day moving average is $398.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.99. Teleflex has a 52-week low of $312.33 and a 52-week high of $449.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.20%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teleflex by 152.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 63 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex during the first quarter worth $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 366.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 84 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Teleflex during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

