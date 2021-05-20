Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $129.00.

TMSNY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Temenos in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Temenos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Temenos from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Temenos in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Temenos in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TMSNY traded up $4.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $148.89. 4,452 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,774. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.23. Temenos has a 1-year low of $105.07 and a 1-year high of $172.46.

About Temenos

Temenos AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems primarily to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. The company provides Temenos Transact, a core banking solution, which offers banking software, and data and analytics; and Temenos Payments, a payment solution that gives banks real-time control, customer service experience, and cost efficiencies and risk management solutions.

