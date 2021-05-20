Texas Permanent School Fund Has $2.22 Million Stock Position in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 483 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $2,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cutler Group LP raised its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 115.0% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 218.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. 86.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortune Brands Home & Security stock opened at $103.00 on Thursday. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.03 and a 52 week high of $114.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.34, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.12.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.32. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 8.36%. Research analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.89%.

FBHS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist raised their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fortune Brands Home & Security currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.50.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, CFO Patrick D. Hallinan sold 18,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.66, for a total transaction of $1,964,795.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Cheri M. Phyfer sold 3,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total transaction of $299,980.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,828 shares of company stock valued at $3,769,291 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

