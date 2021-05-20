Texas Permanent School Fund Lowers Stock Position in L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its holdings in L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,010 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 737 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in L Brands were worth $2,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pelham Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in L Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $187,393,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in L Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,467,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in L Brands by 1,689.5% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,619,212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $100,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,730 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP increased its stake in L Brands by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 5,558,444 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $206,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its stake in L Brands by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 15,819,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $588,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,710 shares in the last quarter. 76.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LB opened at $67.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.29, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66. L Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.51 and a 52-week high of $71.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.29.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The specialty retailer reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. L Brands had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 37.40%. The company’s revenue was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.99) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that L Brands, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of L Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of L Brands from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of L Brands from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of L Brands from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of L Brands from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

In other L Brands news, Director Patricia S. Bellinger purchased 3,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.53 per share, with a total value of $199,906.98. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,906.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Leslie H. Wexner sold 3,050,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total transaction of $177,845,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,137,127 shares of company stock worth $182,611,443. Insiders own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

L Brands Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a retailer of home fragrance products, body care products, soaps and sanitizers, women's intimate and other apparel, and personal and beauty care products. It operates in two segments, Bath & Body Works and Victoria's Secret. The Bath & Body Works segment sells body care, home fragrance products, soaps, and sanitizers under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, C.O.

