Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 160 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $2,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Whirlpool by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 51,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,378,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Markel Corp grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 274,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 498.4% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 37,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,175,000 after acquiring an additional 30,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.14.

In other Whirlpool news, EVP Shengpo Wu sold 12,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $2,630,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,052,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 64,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.40, for a total transaction of $15,319,192.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 223,441 shares of company stock worth $53,361,469. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

WHR opened at $238.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $237.79 and a 200 day moving average of $205.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.98. Whirlpool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $116.42 and a fifty-two week high of $257.68.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.38 by $1.82. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This is an increase from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is 31.25%.

Whirlpool Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

