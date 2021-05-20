Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 2,763 Shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,763 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Arcosa were worth $2,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ACA. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Arcosa during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Arcosa during the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcosa during the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arcosa during the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Arcosa by 526.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 2,927 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

ACA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arcosa from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Sidoti lowered shares of Arcosa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Arcosa from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Gabelli raised shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, G.Research raised shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.75.

Shares of NYSE ACA opened at $60.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.42. Arcosa, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.32 and a 12 month high of $68.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.14. Arcosa had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 6.77%. Analysts anticipate that Arcosa, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Arcosa’s payout ratio is 8.51%.

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and lightweight aggregates; specialty materials, including lightweight aggregates and plaster; trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, agriculture, specialty building products, and underground construction markets, as well as for infrastructure, including road, bridge, and other public products markets.

