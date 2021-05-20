Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 867 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 867 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $2,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 212.4% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 1,370.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO James N. Sheehan sold 32,400 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total value of $1,520,856.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,287,386.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 6,000 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total value of $288,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 99,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,780,480.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 131,678 shares of company stock worth $6,255,814. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

NYSE HRL opened at $45.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $24.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.92 and its 200-day moving average is $47.50. Hormel Foods Co. has a one year low of $43.45 and a one year high of $52.97.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 9.45%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th were given a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.04%.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

