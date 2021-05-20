Tharisa (LON:THS) Given “Buy” Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Tharisa (LON:THS) in a report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a GBX 220 ($2.87) price target on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.61) price target on shares of Tharisa in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of Tharisa stock remained flat at $GBX 148.50 ($1.94) on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 229,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,600. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 147.14 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 122.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.01, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.80. Tharisa has a 1-year low of GBX 54.48 ($0.71) and a 1-year high of GBX 156 ($2.04). The company has a market capitalization of £399.55 million and a P/E ratio of 12.91.

In related news, insider Michael Jones sold 141,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,640 ($34.49), for a total value of £3,727,891.20 ($4,870,513.72).

Tharisa Company Profile

Tharisa plc, an investment holding company, engages in the mining, processing, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and logistics of platinum group metals (PGM) and chrome concentrates in China, South Africa, Singapore, Hong Kong, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: PGM, Chrome, Agency and Trading, and Manufacturing.

