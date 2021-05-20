The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Shares Acquired by Grace Capital

Grace Capital grew its position in The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) by 64.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Grace Capital’s holdings in The Aaron’s were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Community Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Aaron’s by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Community Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of The Aaron’s in the fourth quarter worth about $1,136,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of The Aaron’s by 127.0% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 7,468 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of The Aaron’s by 188.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Aaron’s during the 1st quarter worth about $227,000.

Shares of NYSE AAN opened at $33.09 on Thursday. The Aaron’s Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.20 and a 12-month high of $34.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion and a PE ratio of 16.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.16 and a 200 day moving average of $28.52.

The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $481.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.63 million. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from The Aaron’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is 20.20%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AAN. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Aaron’s in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.18.

The Aarons Company Inc provides lease-to-own and purchase solutions. The company engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, home appliances, electronics, and accessories through its approximately 1,300 Company-operated and franchised stores in the United States and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform.

