The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Stock Holdings Boosted by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in The AES were worth $885,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AES. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC grew its position in The AES by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 59,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after buying an additional 9,508 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in The AES by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 138,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,245,000 after acquiring an additional 13,533 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in The AES by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 296,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,940,000 after acquiring an additional 38,357 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The AES by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 807,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,983,000 after acquiring an additional 207,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in The AES by 8,767.4% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,221,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207,275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

AES stock opened at $24.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79. The AES Co. has a one year low of $11.97 and a one year high of $29.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a PE ratio of -47.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.12.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). The AES had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a positive return on equity of 24.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The AES’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.1505 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. The AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.12%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AES shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of The AES from $30.50 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of The AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The AES currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

