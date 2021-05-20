The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) PT Raised to C$91.00 at CIBC

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$86.00 to C$91.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. TD Securities increased their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.28.

Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $65.63. 34,766 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,387,910. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a twelve month low of $35.76 and a twelve month high of $66.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.71.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The bank reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.69. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BNS. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,019 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in the 4th quarter worth about $543,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. 45.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

