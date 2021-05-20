The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $74.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Bank of Nova Scotia is one of North America’s premier financial institutions and Canada’s most international bank. They offer a diverse range of products and services including personal, commercial, corporate and investment banking. Scotiabank has built long-term value and recorded consistent earnings growth by building on its core strengths and by executing exceptionally well in its core businesses. These include Domestic Banking, Wealth Management, International Banking and Scotia Capital. “

BNS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. CIBC upgraded shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from a neutral rating to an outperformer rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $75.82.

The Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at $65.39 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a one year low of $35.76 and a one year high of $66.74.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The bank reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 10.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a $0.7133 dividend. This is a boost from The Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.93%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BNS. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Bank of Nova Scotia in the first quarter worth $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in The Bank of Nova Scotia in the first quarter worth $41,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in The Bank of Nova Scotia in the first quarter worth $44,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in The Bank of Nova Scotia in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia during the first quarter valued at $49,000. 45.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

