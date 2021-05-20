The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Sets New 52-Week High at $73.56

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $73.56 and last traded at $72.94, with a volume of 18548 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.00.

Several research firms have issued reports on SCHW. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Argus raised their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on The Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.76.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.78. The stock has a market cap of $128.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.97 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 80.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.47%.

In related news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,903 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $560,978.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total transaction of $5,084,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,603,133 shares of company stock worth $109,826,015 in the last 90 days. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Defined Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 121.4% in the first quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $359,000. Gillson Capital LP lifted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 175.2% in the 1st quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 394,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,686,000 after purchasing an additional 250,875 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in The Charles Schwab by 12.8% in the first quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

