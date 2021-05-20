The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) Trading Down 3.4%

Shares of The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS) traded down 3.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.71 and last traded at $12.81. 16,032 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,148,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.26.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Container Store Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 3rd.

The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $588.20 million, a P/E ratio of 33.34 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.34.

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.14. The Container Store Group had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 7.45%. On average, analysts predict that The Container Store Group, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Container Store Group during the first quarter worth $24,748,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in The Container Store Group in the fourth quarter worth about $14,082,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in The Container Store Group by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,247,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,405,000 after purchasing an additional 832,263 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in The Container Store Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,309,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of The Container Store Group by 1,485.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 241,249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,014,000 after purchasing an additional 226,032 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

About The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS)

The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a retailer of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. The company provides approximately 11,000 products designed to help customers. Its merchandise category includes Custom Closets, including elfa, Laren, and Avera branded products and installation services, as well as closet lifestyle department products; storage, long-term storage, and shelving; kitchen and trash; office, collections, and hooks; bath, travel, and laundry; gift packaging, seasonal, and impulse; and others.

