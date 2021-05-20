The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust stock opened at $25.46 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.69. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 52 week low of $16.85 and a 52 week high of $26.71.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

