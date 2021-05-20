The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th.
The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust stock opened at $25.46 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.69. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 52 week low of $16.85 and a 52 week high of $26.71.
The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Company Profile
