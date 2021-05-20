The Hershey Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:HSY)

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 5,257 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,170% compared to the typical daily volume of 414 call options.

In other The Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.06, for a total transaction of $365,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 192,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,091,865.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher M. Scalia sold 8,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.47, for a total value of $1,222,961.87. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,115,775.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,926 shares of company stock worth $2,914,171 in the last quarter. 29.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in The Hershey by 38.0% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in The Hershey by 3.3% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its holdings in The Hershey by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Hershey by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in The Hershey by 0.7% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HSY shares. Citigroup upped their target price on The Hershey from $172.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Hershey from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler upgraded The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on The Hershey from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.33.

Shares of HSY stock opened at $172.28 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $163.43 and its 200-day moving average is $153.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.66 billion, a PE ratio of 30.22, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31. The Hershey has a 52 week low of $125.50 and a 52 week high of $174.23.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. The Hershey had a return on equity of 70.30% and a net margin of 14.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Hershey will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.804 dividend. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is 55.71%.

The Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

