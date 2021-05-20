The Hershey Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:HSY)

Posted by on May 20th, 2021

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 5,257 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,170% compared to the typical daily volume of 414 call options.

In other The Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.06, for a total transaction of $365,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 192,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,091,865.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher M. Scalia sold 8,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.47, for a total value of $1,222,961.87. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,115,775.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,926 shares of company stock worth $2,914,171 in the last quarter. 29.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in The Hershey by 38.0% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in The Hershey by 3.3% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its holdings in The Hershey by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Hershey by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in The Hershey by 0.7% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HSY shares. Citigroup upped their target price on The Hershey from $172.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Hershey from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler upgraded The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on The Hershey from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.33.

Shares of HSY stock opened at $172.28 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $163.43 and its 200-day moving average is $153.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.66 billion, a PE ratio of 30.22, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31. The Hershey has a 52 week low of $125.50 and a 52 week high of $174.23.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. The Hershey had a return on equity of 70.30% and a net margin of 14.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Hershey will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.804 dividend. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is 55.71%.

The Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for The Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit