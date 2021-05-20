The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) Director Sells $851,434.87 in Stock

The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) Director Glenn J. Krevlin sold 17,281 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total value of $851,434.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,592.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

The Joint stock opened at $53.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $767.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 199.90 and a beta of 1.27. The Joint Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $13.42 and a fifty-two week high of $58.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.92.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.13. The Joint had a return on equity of 51.77% and a net margin of 6.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Joint Corp. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on JYNT shares. DA Davidson increased their price objective on The Joint from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on The Joint from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Maxim Group increased their price objective on The Joint from $28.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. B. Riley upped their target price on The Joint from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Joint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The Joint presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Joint during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of The Joint during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of The Joint during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in shares of The Joint by 135.2% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Joint by 308.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. 73.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights.

