The Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) Research Coverage Started at National Bank of Canada

Posted by on May 20th, 2021

National Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of The Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on LEV. Desjardins started coverage on The Lion Electric in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on The Lion Electric in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial started coverage on The Lion Electric in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.60.

Shares of NYSE:LEV opened at $17.55 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.46. The Lion Electric has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $35.25.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of The Lion Electric during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in The Lion Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in The Lion Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $190,000. Exos Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Lion Electric by 2,241.4% during the 1st quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 11,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 11,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new stake in The Lion Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $219,000.

About The Lion Electric

The Lion Electric Company manufactures all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. It creates, designs, and manufactures all-electric class 5 to class 8 commercial urban trucks, and all-electric buses and minibuses for the school, paratransit, and mass transit segments. The company is based in Saint-JÃ©rÃ´me, Canada.

Comments


