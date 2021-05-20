The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $74.98 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) will post $74.98 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Lovesac’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $74.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $75.10 million. The Lovesac posted sales of $54.37 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 37.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, June 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Lovesac will report full year sales of $399.39 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $394.40 million to $402.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $481.80 million, with estimates ranging from $467.80 million to $490.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for The Lovesac.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $129.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.13 million. The Lovesac had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of The Lovesac from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet upgraded The Lovesac from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Lovesac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on The Lovesac from $50.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on The Lovesac from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.75.

Shares of LOVE stock traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $78.12. 202,320 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,726. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -600.92, a P/E/G ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 2.58. The Lovesac has a fifty-two week low of $12.52 and a fifty-two week high of $80.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.24.

In other The Lovesac news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $414,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 31.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOVE. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Lovesac during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The Lovesac during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of The Lovesac by 97.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of The Lovesac by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Lovesac during the 1st quarter worth $102,000. Institutional investors own 84.16% of the company’s stock.

The Lovesac Company Profile

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 31, 2021, the Company operated 108 showrooms.

