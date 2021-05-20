The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Given Average Recommendation of “Sell” by Analysts

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Sell” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.17.

Several research analysts recently commented on MAC shares. Mizuho raised their target price on The Macerich from $8.50 to $12.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist increased their price objective on The Macerich from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Truist Securities increased their price objective on The Macerich from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Macerich from $11.20 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in The Macerich by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,876,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,959,000 after purchasing an additional 865,359 shares during the period. Smead Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Macerich by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,044,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061,996 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in The Macerich by 233.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,563,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494,978 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Macerich by 33.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,613,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,579,000 after buying an additional 657,065 shares during the period. Finally, Aew Capital Management L P acquired a new stake in shares of The Macerich in the first quarter valued at about $29,679,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

MAC stock opened at $14.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The Macerich has a one year low of $6.42 and a one year high of $25.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -160.32 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.19.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.20). The Macerich had a negative return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 1.55%. The firm had revenue of $190.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Macerich will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. The Macerich’s payout ratio is presently 16.95%.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

