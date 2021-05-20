The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Boosts Stake in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) by 15.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 480,504 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 64,001 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Cutera were worth $14,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CUTR. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cutera in the fourth quarter worth $816,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cutera by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,578,360 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $38,054,000 after acquiring an additional 69,025 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cutera in the fourth quarter worth $375,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cutera by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 65,919 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 9,855 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cutera in the fourth quarter worth $169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

CUTR stock opened at $32.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $573.61 million, a PE ratio of -17.80 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.29 and its 200 day moving average is $27.43. Cutera, Inc. has a one year low of $11.03 and a one year high of $38.80.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $49.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.50 million. Cutera had a negative net margin of 18.83% and a negative return on equity of 61.21%. Research analysts predict that Cutera, Inc. will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Cutera from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

In other Cutera news, Director J Daniel Plants acquired 664,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.50 per share, for a total transaction of $19,612,426.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 23,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,090. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Cutera

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; truSculpt for the non-surgical body sculpting market; Juliet, a laser for women's intimate health; Secret RF, a fractional radio frequency microneedling device for skin revitalization; and enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions and acne scars.

