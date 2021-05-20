The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Cuts Holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 17,991 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $16,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of THG. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,569 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 112.4% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 141,298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,521,000 after acquiring an additional 74,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,318,000. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 2,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.62, for a total transaction of $286,919.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,546.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Kirkpatrick Tripp sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.56, for a total value of $356,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,840,508. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,292,783. 2.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on THG. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised The Hanover Insurance Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered The Hanover Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.67.

Shares of THG stock opened at $139.39 on Thursday. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.71 and a 12-month high of $143.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 6.35%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 34.31%.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

