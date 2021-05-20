The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Grows Stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,749 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.13% of Graco worth $16,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graco in the 4th quarter valued at $154,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Graco by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 84,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,102,000 after acquiring an additional 18,314 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Graco by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 42,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after acquiring an additional 4,798 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Graco by 3,457.5% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 24,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 23,442 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Graco by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 103,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,500,000 after acquiring an additional 11,135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GGG. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Graco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Graco from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Graco from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Graco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

Graco stock opened at $74.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.87, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.56. Graco Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.48 and a 1-year high of $79.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.50.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Graco had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.88%. The company had revenue of $454.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Graco news, Director Eric Etchart sold 5,100 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total transaction of $393,720.00. Also, insider Christian E. Rothe sold 59,340 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $4,153,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,620,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 115,675 shares of company stock valued at $8,396,931. 4.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Graco Company Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

